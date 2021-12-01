Retirees, from left, Jackie Poole, Donna Lucas and LaVerne Treb (framed photo) of Solon Springs started a tradition more than 20 years ago of making Christmas cards for area nursing home residents. (Submitted photo)

Jackie Poole, Donna Lucas and LaVerne Treb of Solon Springs are the founding women of an annual initiative, called “the Christmas Card Caper,” which started 20 years ago.

The women make large homemade Christmas cards for the bulletin boards of residents at the Middle River Nursing Home in South Range.

This year, the Tri-Parish Catholic Council of Women, from churches in Minong, Solon Springs and Gordon, offered to assist in this project with an Oct. 29 Christmas Cards Caper working morning, followed by a potluck lunch. Eighteen women participated, with more than 80 cards made.

This will become an annual event for the CCW of St. Pius, St. Anthony, and St. Mary’s parishes. The event generated good community spirit as well as adding color to the nursing home residents’ surroundings, organizers said.