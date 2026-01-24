Young adults from the Diocese of Superior, including parishes in Superior, Cumberland, Medford, Rhinelander, Hayward and Hudson, traveled to Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 1-5 for the Fellowship of Catholic University Students’ annual SEEK conference. More than 25,000 people attended the conference, which drew prominent Catholic speakers and included a five-minute message from Pope Leo XIV. Above, “The DOS dinner has definitely been a great tradition for those of us attending SEEK,” said Fr. Dan Tracy. (Submitted photo)