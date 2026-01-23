“Vatican Unveiled” curator and priest of the Diocese of Duluth Fr. Richard Kunst shows an artifact to Archbishop Bernard Hebda at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, in January. The “Vatican Unveiled” exhibition is designed for teenagers and adults and contains the largest collection of papal artifacts outside the Vatican. Exhibit runs through Sunday, Feb. 1. Details and tickets at archspm.org/xvaticanunveiled. Proceeds benefit Catholic schools in the Diocese of Duluth. (Catholic Herald photo by Jenny Snarski)