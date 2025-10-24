Elly Bjork, of River Falls, is pictured (far right) with three other women the day of their commissioning in September as they enter a nine-month discernment program with the Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal. (Submitted photo)

Elly Bjork, a native of River Falls who served as a missionary with NET and Totus Tuus, has entered a nine-month period of discernment with the Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Bjork will work alongside the sisters, live a life of personal prayer, intentional community and outreach to the poor.

“Upon entering into this life of greater simplicity with fewer distractions, I will be in an environment that will be helpful in discerning where the Lord is calling me to be and how I can best give my life to him,” she shared.

“I am excited to see what God has in store for me over these next nine months,” Bjork added, asking for prayers for an open and willing heart. “Please know of my prayers for you in the Diocese of Superior,” she added. “May the joy of Jesus live in our hearts!”