The 2024 Wounded Warrior In Action Muskie Challenge was held on the Eagle River Chain Sept. 26-29. The Eagle River area hosted four Purple Heart-awarded veterans and Northern Lakes Catholic Communities Outreach Committee had the privilege to serve lunch to all veterans and their guides along with a few additional guests. Fr. Ron Serrao and Fr. Rajanna Burusu were in attendance to say a meal prayer and to bless the boats and fisherman as they left for an afternoon of fishing. (Submitted photo)