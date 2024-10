The clustered parishes of St. Anthony in Lac Du Flambeau, Our Lady Queen of Peace in Manitowish Waters and St. Isaac Jogues in Mercer hosted a retreat at Marywood Franciscan Spirituality Center on Thursday, Sept. 12. Parochial administrator Fr. Maria Joseph Kodiganti led the group in teachings and prayer with the theme of the Eucharist. Forty-four members attended. (Submitted photo)