Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration Sr. Marianna Ableidinger has decided after a long discernment process to return to her Motherhouse in La Crosse.

Sr. Marianna has served the Five Saints Cluster, including parishes in Gilman, Jump River, Sheldon and Lublin, since 2004.

A farewell luncheon will take place Sunday, May 17, at noon at St. John’s, Sheldon, to celebrate her 22 years of service in the Diocese of Superior.

“Sr. Marianna is one of those people who has touched many lives in the Gilman cluster and the communities in which we live,” organizers said. “We have all been enriched by her love for Jesus and his church. Don’t miss this opportunity to thank her for sharing her love of Jesus Christ with you.”