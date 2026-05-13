Superior’s Mayor Jim Paine flips pancakes with Jay Wojciechowski for the St. Vincent de Paul’s annual breakfast on Sunday, April 26, at the Cathedral of Christ the King’s Kress Hall. As the service organization celebrates its 25th year of operation, the mayor declared April 26 “St. Vincent de Paul Day.” (Submitted photo)

Jenny Snarski

Catholic Herald staff

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April 12, 2026, was declared St. Vincent de Paul Day in the City of Superior by Mayor Jim Paine during the Sacred Heart of Jesus Conference’s Annual Community Breakfast at Christ the King Cathedral.

The official proclamation began: “Whereas, today is a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Superior, and whereas, Vincentians, members of the Society, answer the call to serve families and individuals in our greater community to meet their most basic needs, as well as support them in creating stability in their lives…”

“Such service not only strengthens persons and families,” the proclamation continued, “it draws people together in the common desire to contribute to the greater well-being of our community and society.”

It also acknowledged the spiritual journeys and deep friendships of members of the Society and that the organization “embraces all individuals and families, honoring the dignity of all persons.”

Pleased with turnout for the April 26 event – almost 400 persons – local conference president Paul Voight said it was also good to see so many parishioners there. A number of community businesses and leaders were recognized for their support of the St. Vincent’s Society.

Voight said this is the first year their conference has solicited business sponsorships in conjunction with the fundraising aspect of the community breakfast.

“We’ve always approached businesses for silent auction items,” Voight said, “but never for financial sponsorships as such. We thought this was an opportunity” celebrating 25 years of presence in the community.

Lynn Tracy, diocesan local president for SVdP, who also serves on the organization’s national board, said her father-in-law, back in the 1930s, was involved with the first St. Vincent de Paul Society in the region. While the Vinnies have served the area for the better part of a 100 years, the 25th anniversary celebrates the current configuration as the Sacred Heart of Jesus Conference, which serves most of Douglas County.

Superior’s Sacred Heart of Jesus Council is one of four in the Diocese of Superior; the other three are in Phillips, Merrill and Rice Lake. Tracy noted the constant support of Bishop James P. Powers and local clergy, including Fr. Jim Tobolski, who attended the breakfast.

Referring to the international scope of St. Vinnie’s, Tracy said they are in 150 countries and aim to reach 200.

Locally, 200 households a month are served. The Sacred Heart of Jesus Conference has well-established relationships with other community organizations and agencies, forming “bridges” of care for those most in need.

Communication was a topic at a recent national convention Tracy attended. She said while local Vinnies are proud of the $1 million impact their conference has had on the Superior community, the primary focus is, and will continue to be, serving Christ.

“It’s doing what the Bible teaches—the corporal works of mercy … and to see the face of Christ in our brothers and sisters in need.”

Voight acknowledged that service is one reason people get involved with the society but clarified that the charity has three pillar tenets: first, the spiritual growth of members; second, friendship with God and others; from which the third element, service, is the result.

He concluded, “For me, it’s just the face of Christ. See the face of Christ. Be the face of Christ.”