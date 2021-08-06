Fr. Ron Serrao, pictured with parishioners from St. Peter the Fisherman in Eagle River, serves dinner at a free community picnic on Tuesday, July 20. The local Catholic church joined forces with other service groups in the area, including Northwoods Share, to host the meal, which was attended by approximately 200 community members. The picnic was held at Riverside Park with food, music and fellowship. After more than a year of solitude for many people, this event brought them together to visit and enjoy the evening. (Submitted photo)