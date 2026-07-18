Effective July 1, Fr. Dennis Mullen and Rice Lake area Knights of Columbus have passed a milestone in their mission to support children and families.

Jeff Pierce, vice president of the organization, announced, “We are now officially The Father Dennis Mullen Adoption Initiative, Inc., a nonprofit Wisconsin corporation recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.” He added that they will continue their close ties to Rice Lake’s Knights of Columbus Council 2137.

“This designation strengthens our ability to serve the community, expand our programs and partner with individuals and organizations who share our commitment to ensuring every child has the opportunity for a loving, permanent home,” Pierce added. He also extended gratitude “to all who have supported this journey and look forward to the work ahead.”

On June 20, Fr. Mullen was profiled on the international Catholic media outlet Aleteia.org

for his work. As of February 2026, more than $130,000 had been raised to support families incurring adoption-related expenses.

He was quoted as stating, “Adoption should be the church’s response to the reversal of Roe v. Wade. If we say we treasure the lives of these unborn children, then we darn well better be able to take care of them.”

Admitting to Aleteia that he’s not afraid to challenge families to consider adoption, Fr. Mullen noted his intention is to always do so in a loving way. Pierce, who was also interviewed for that article, issued the challenge for people to open their hearts more than their pocketbooks.

Fr. Mullen lamented seeing more than a couple dozen media advertisements for pet adoption before he sees even one promoting the adoption of children, especially the harder-to-place older children.

“It’s a heavy topic,” Fr. Mullen concluded in the write-up, “but a topic that the world needs, period. And the world is not responding.”

He reflected on the number of Catholic parishes in the State of Wisconsin compared with the 1,400 to 1,500 children in the state ready for adoption.

“If every parish would support the adoption of one child, that slate probably could be wiped clean,” he stated. “Why can’t we find ways to get them into good homes?

“Every child deserves a good father and a good mother,” he said, repeating his own coined phrase. He clarified that “good” parents don’t need to be perfect, recognizing that no child is born an angel and that children needing adoptive families have their own unique challenges, but “a good home is the best place for them to be able to flourish.”