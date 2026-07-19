On June 14, St. John Neumann Secular Franciscan Fraternity, Rhinelander, was blessed with four newly professed members. After completing their initial formation, which lasts for anywhere from two-and-a-half to three years, they are now professed Secular Franciscans for life. They are, from left, Mike and Liz Silber, Sandy Nelson and Serma Bennish. The Silbers, who married during initial formation, are from St. Theresa in Three Lakes. Nelson and Bennish attend Nativity of Our Lord, Rhinelander. (Submitted photo)