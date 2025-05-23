Fr. Samuel Schneider, priest of the Diocese of Superior and the Archdiocese for the Miliary serving as a Navy chaplain, distributes communion during an Ash Wednesday service with his unit, 3D Battalion 5th Marines, while troops were out doing live fire range training between the Bridgeport and 29 Palms facilities in southern California. The unit was sleeping on the ground during the two months they were away from their home base.