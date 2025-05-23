Patty Gerber, left, and husband Dave founded Running F.A.R. in memory of their daughter. The charity supports neonatal intensive care, Catholic youth activities and more. (Submitted photo)

Each spring in Cameron, faith, fitness, and philanthropy come together at the Haley’s Comet Run events. Now celebrating its 15th year, this gathering is led by Patty Gerber, parish director of the Diocese of Superior’s Barron Cluster and president of the Running F.A.R. (For A Reason) Foundation.

Patty, along with her husband Dave and a group of close friends, founded Running F.A.R. to promote wellness, support higher education, and fund meaningful charitable initiatives. Through the years, the foundation has supported youth attending Extreme Faith Camp and the National Catholic Youth Conference, has delivered multiple donations to various hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Units—particularly in support of families who have experienced miscarriage or the loss of a child, and numerous other charities.

The event carries profound personal meaning for Patty and Dave. Their daughter, Haley Ann Gerber, for whom the race is named, was born in 1998 and passed away shortly after birth due to a lower mesodermal defect sequence. In the wake of their grief, both Patty and Dave turned to running as a way to process their loss and find healing. Over time, and with four healthy children joining them on the trails, the idea of Haley’s Comet was born—transforming sorrow into service.

The Running F.A.R. Foundation takes pride in its unique mission. Unlike many races that focus primarily on fundraising, this event places its greatest emphasis on encouraging people to get active and improve their overall well-being—mentally, physically, emotionally, socially and even spiritually. By fostering a positive and supportive environment, the foundation has helped transform lives. Many past participants have shared how simply having the courage to sign up, show up, and become part of the Haley’s Comet family led to meaningful personal change.

The 2025 events begin on Friday, May 30, with an Italian dinner and concert at Cameron Elementary School. The meal, served by youth from St. Peter, St. Boniface, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Joseph parishes—many of whom will attend EFC and NCYC—features lasagna, fettuccine with Olive Garden alfredo sauce, salad, rolls and Dairy Queen ice cream cake for dessert.

Entertainment will be provided by The Hussey Brothers, a Christian recording duo first encountered by Patty and other parishioners at NCYC 2022. Blending favorites like Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire” with original compositions and contemporary Christian music, their uplifting performance promises to be a highlight for all ages. A freewill offering collected during the concert will benefit the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Mayo Clinic’s St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Race day follows on Saturday, May 31, with events for all ages and abilities. The one-mile Youth Fun Run begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5K Run/Walk and 10K Run at 8:45 a.m. Participants can register onsite either Friday evening or Saturday morning at Cameron Elementary. To learn more or to register, visit www.haleyscometrun.com.