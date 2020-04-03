From the Office of the Bishop

The Sacred Triduum
All the faithful are invited to join Bishop James P. Powers virtually for the celebration of the Sacred Triduum from the Cathedral of Christ the King, livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/CathedralOfChristTheKing, which can also be accessed through the diocesan website, www.catholicdos.org.
Masses and times are:
Holy Thursday, April 9, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m.
Good Friday, April 10, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 12:30 p.m.
Holy Saturday, April 11, The Easter Vigil in the Holy Night at 8:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday, April 12, The Resurrection of the Lord at 8:30 a.m.
Chrism Mass postponed
The Chrism Mass will be postponed until further notice, Bishop James P. Powers announced, until everyone can celebrate both the unity of the diocese and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Confessions during pandemic
Confessions can continue, Bishop James P. Powers said, although parishes should set up temporary confessionals with adequate ventilation, screening and a safe distance between priest and penitent. No more than eight penitents should be in the church at a time, and they should maintain a distance of at least six feet from one another. Confessions cannot be heard by phone.
Visiting the homebound
Bishop James P. Powers has asked priests to observe the state’s “Safer At Home” order and stop distributing Communion to the homebound. Priests and others are asked to continue their ministry through phone calls or, if able, through Skype or other video technology.
Anointing of the Sick
Bishop James P. Powers has asked priests visiting those who have tested positive for COVID-19, especially priests who are older than 60, have compromised immune systems or respiratory problems, to wear personal protective equipment. He asked priests with chronic health conditions, such as asthma, heart failure and diabetes, not to enter hospitals or engage in direct patient care.
Sacraments suspended
Celebration of the sacraments of first Communion and Confirmation are suspended in the Diocese of Superior until further notice.