Masses available

Note: As the pandemic situation remains in flux and parishes continue to update their schedules, please check local parish websites, online bulletins or social media pages. Most streamed Masses and other devotional opportunities have links to YouTube or directly accessible videos for those who do not have Facebook accounts.
Some parishes also have weekend Masses broadcast through local radio stations – please check local parish information.
A daily Mass livestream listing is available with links at www.catholicdos.org. Links for other diocesan Masses are available at www.catholicdos.org/virtual-mass-live-streaming.
Mass livestreams, radio broadcasts
Cathedral of Christ the King, Superior: 10:30 a.m. Sunday celebrated by Bishop James P. Powers and 8:30 a.m. daily celebrated by Fr. Andy Ricci, available on the Cathedral Facebook page or by link on www.catholicdos.org.
Holy Rosary, Medford: 8:30 a.m. daily with Fr. Patrick McConnell on Facebook. 10:30 a.m. Sunday on 99.3 FM.
St. Mary, Tomahawk: 9 a.m. daily with Fr. Louis Reddy Maram Reddy; vigil Mass Saturday at 6 p.m. available on Facebook.
St. Bridget, River Falls: 9 a.m. daily with Fr. Jerry Harris on Facebook and at saintbridgets.org. Sunday Mass broadcast on 106.3 FM and 1550 AM.
St. Joseph, Rice Lake: 11:30 a.m. daily celebrated by Fr. Samuel Schneider on Facebook, YouTube and at stjosephricelake.org.
St. Anthony of Padua, Park Falls: daily celebrated by Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara on Fr. Shaji Joseph Pazhukkathara YouTube page.
Our Lady of Sorrows, Ladysmith: Saturday vigil, available after 6 p.m. at ruskcountycatholiccommunity.org.
St. Patrick, Hudson: Saturday vigil at 5 p.m. on Facebook and at stpatrickofhudson.org.
Immaculate Conception, New Richmond: 9 a.m. Sunday on Facebook.
St. Anthony, Cumberland: 10:30 a.m. Sunday available at actinfaith.net.
Holy Family, Woodruff: 11 a.m. Sunday available at Holy Family Catholic Church of Woodruff Wisconsin YouTube page.
Our Lady of the Lake, Ashland: 9 a.m. Sunday radio broadcast on 95.3 FM (Holy Family Radio).