Along with the Northern Lakes Catholic Cluster Outreach Committee, parish members from St. Albert of Land O’ Lakes; St. Mary of Phelps; St. Peter of Eagle River; St. Kunegunda of Sugar Camp; and St. Theresa of Three Lakes collected school supplies for local schools and for the SOL Foundation in Roatan, an island in Honduras. Pictured (from left) are Laura Weber, Sheila Krueger and pastor Fr. Ron Serrao. (Submitted photo)