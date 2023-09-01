On Wednesday, July 12, Sr. Felissa Zander, SSSF and children from St. Francis Solanus parish in Reserve came to Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Danbury to honor St. Kateri Tekakwitha, the first Native American to be declared a saint. Attendees shared Mass, a short program presented by the children and a picnic supper. Principal celebrant was Fr. Francis Adoboli, parochial administrator for the Webster Area Catholic Churches. He was assisted by Fr. Madanu Karunakar, who serves as associate pastor in the Hayward cluster of parishes. Parishioners also congratulated Fr. Francis, a native of Ghana, Africa, who is celebrating his 32nd year of priesthood. (Submitted photos)