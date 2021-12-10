Jenny Snarski

Looking for a Christmas gift idea?

Loree Nauertz, associate director for Evangelization and Missionary Discipleship, suggests an adult retreat experience as “an excellent gift idea.”

A retreat is a “gift for any adult who is looking to grow in their love for Christ and ‘retreat’ into the arms of Jesus,” Nauertz said.

The diocesan office she works with has both a men’s and women’s retreat scheduled in February at the Heartwood Conference Center in Trego. Both retreats will begin Saturday morning at 8 a.m. and run through noon Sunday.

The men’s retreat is Feb. 5-6. The women’s retreat is Feb. 19-20. Nauertz said the intended audience is any adult college-aged and beyond.

She is particularly excited about the presenters she has booked for the local events and the opportunities for downtime and faith-filled companionship among adults within the Diocese of Superior striving and desiring to live their faith and be supported through the sacraments.

Peter Andrastek will be the primary presenter for the men on their “Called to Lead” themed retreat.

Andrastek is a consultant with “The Evangelical Catholic,” a Madison-based organization. He holds a pastoral theology master’s degree from Ave Maria University and lives in Menomonee Falls with his wife and eight children. He is a published author and experienced retreat leader and adult catechist.

“He is all about evangelization and forming disciples,” Nauertz said and is excited for how his vision matches up with the diocese’s current efforts.

The women’s retreat theme will focus on “The Feminine Genius: Living Lives as Women of God.” It will be led by presenter Gina Loehr.

Nauertz really wanted that topic for the women and her sister, who works in campus ministry, highly recommended Loehr. The speaker was immediately interested and committed to the event.

Nauertz described the mother of six, who lives with her family on a 600-acre century dairy farm, as “very down to earth.”

Loehr is also a published author and formerly taught theology at Marian University. She earned her Master’s in Theology from the Franciscan University of Steubenville and has participated in Pontifical Councils for the Laity and Family.