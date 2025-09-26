Leona Schumacher, 92, takes pride in shining the grand piano in the choir area. She is the most senior member of the Holy Dusters.

Mary Grieco

Special to the Catholic Herald

Every parish likely has some unsung heroes who work behind the scenes doing tasks that are rarely recognized. Falling into that category at Nativity Parish in Rhinelander is a group called the “Holy Dusters,” and their ranks have been steadily growing as word spreads that they have a whole lot of fun while wielding mops, pushing vacuums, polishing pews and cleaning corners.

The group started out small many years ago and is now nearly 30 strong when everybody is available for the monthly cleaning. Heading this energetic crew are Margaret Barnes and Mary Mangerson, both fun-loving, retired Nativity School teachers who now use their experience to keep adults on task—no threats of detention involved!

Barnes sends an email to find out who’s coming the third Monday of every month, and Mangerson makes a spreadsheet so all know their assigned tasks when they arrive.

“I like to keep everybody busy,” Barnes explains, “and most like to do the same jobs every time.” Besides the nave and the sanctuary, Nativity has an adoration chapel, a spacious gathering area and a large entry, all of which are part of the Holy Dusters’ cleaning domain.

“We have a real system,” says Jim Barnes, one of the longtime members of the group. “Everybody knows exactly what to do, and we’re done in no time.”

All ages work together to get the job done. The most senior member of the group is 92-year-old Leona Schumacher, who takes great pride in carefully dusting the grand piano with a special cloth and making sure there are no lingering fingerprints.

“Doing this brings great joy to my heart; it gives me happy vibes,” said Schumacher, whose family has been involved in music ministry at the parish for many years.

In addition to the music area, there are nearly 70 pews to be cleaned, and there can be an interesting assortment of items found under them and the kneelers. Besides Cheerios (kids’ favorite church snack), there have been tubes of Chap Stick, glasses, throat lozenges and even fake fingernails. And after a wedding, the pews sometimes have a bit of a sparkle if guests were wearing something with lots of sequins.

One of the regular pew cleaners is Linda Wilkins, who particularly enjoys the camaraderie of her fellow Holy Dusters, several of whom she would never have gotten to know if it weren’t for this ministry. “I love these people,” she said. “They are a hard-working, happy group, and they’re part of my life. This is such an important ministry, and I think it is one that is often overlooked.”

Friendship and fellowship are what draw many to join the Holy Dusters. They work with determination and smiles on their faces, always looking forward to getting together for coffee and lots of happy chatting when the job is done.