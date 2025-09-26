On Aug. 23, St. Francis of Assisi parishioners, Lake Holcombe, celebrated the blessing of a new columbarium and sculpture of the Last Supper donated and installed in the Flambeau Cemetery. The rites were led by Bishop James P. Powers, followed by shared food and fellowship. The bronze sculpture of Christ, created by sculptor Timothy Schmalz, Canada, sits at the table surrounded by 12 granite sitting stones, inviting everyone to join in his feast. Pictured (left to right) are Dcn. Craig Voldberg (holding readings); Fr. Benedetto, from Italy; Dcn. Tom Fuhrman; Bishop Powers; Fr. Joseph Kumar; and server Charlie Gruenke. (Submitted photos)