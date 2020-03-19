Honor Flight fundraiser

During Catholic Schools Week, Holy Rosary, Medford; Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School, Rhinelander; St. Francis Xavier, Merrill; and St. Mary’s School, Tomahawk, participated in penny wars to collect funds to send a veteran on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. The four schools collected a total of $4,136.04, enough to send four veterans on honor flights. Pictured (left to right) are: Sonja Doughty, St. Francis principal; Melanie Nycz, Nativity principal; Rita Lee, St. Mary’s principal; Peggy Schoenfuss, Diocese of Superior superintendent; and Theresa Easterly, Holy Rosary principal. (Submitted photo)
