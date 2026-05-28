A family-friendly comedic play is coming to St. Patrick’s Church in Hudson, produced by Spirit of Fire, a theatre group established in 2025 in the Hudson area that includes members of St. Patrick’s Parish.

Spirit of Fire’s mission is “to tell stories that encourage, inspire, and challenge people to see all of life and experience—past, present, and future—by the light of Christ.

“Mother Rabbit” is a comedy in two acts written by Benjamin Gagliardi with strong themes of forgiveness and family values. Per Spirit of Fire’s summary, “Peter Kotski’s mother is sick. His father passed away years ago. His eccentric brothers are eccentric and estranged. His mother’s illness brings them all together again, where they must reconcile with each other and her infamous personal doctor, Reverend Byrd.

“Filled with boisterous energy, shenanigans, and all sorts of tomfoolery, ‘Mother Rabbit’ has a laugh for anyone who comes.”

Performances will take place at St. Patrick Parish, 1500 Vine Street, Hudson. Evening shows will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 11-13 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 14. Tickets are available at spiritoffire.org.