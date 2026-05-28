Tessa Gervasini

EWTN

Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco have drawn national attention as “diehard” San Antonio Spurs fans after a group of sisters attended a recent NBA playoff game.

The sisters went viral on social media following the Texas team’s May 24 home-court matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The superfans wore Spurs jerseys, cheered on the team, and prayed over Catholic Spurs player Luke Kornet before the game.

The prayer was seemingly answered as the Spurs scored their biggest victory in the 2026 NBA Western Conference finals so far.

Salesian Sisters are in the building tonight ? pic.twitter.com/WF0uOZpcZ9 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 24, 2026

Salesian Sister Cherilly Galley said the response the order has received since the game has been “really beautiful.”

There has been a “response of people who are interested in Catholicism and people who would like to get involved, cheer on the Spurs, and also see how they can support our sisters here in San Antonio, which is really a huge blessing and a wonderful surprise from the Lord,” Galley said in an interview May 27 with “EWTN News Nightly.”

While many first noticed the group of sisters at the recent game, the fans have been attending Spurs games “for over 20 years,” said Sister Bernadette Mota, a Salesian sister who prayed with Kornet at the game.

“We have some sisters who were really diehard Spurs fans throughout the years, and they’re the ones who made that initial connection with the Spurs,” she said. “They would write to Coach [Gregg] Popovich, and he would actually write back.”

For privacy reasons YouTube needs your permission to be loaded. For more details, please see our Privacy Policy I Accept

Popovich, president of the San Antonio Spurs and former coach, and his wife “came to visit the sisters a few times,” Mota said.

The sisters “would watch the games” and over the years the connection has “just kept up,” Mota said. “But a few years back, it had kind of died down a little bit, and then COVID happened, and we kind of lost that connection.”

“But just this past year, and more recently in these past weeks, it really has built up in a very strong way. And so we’re back praying with the Spurs and being there to support the community and the San Antonio people who love the Spurs,” she said.

It’s “wonderful” to “have a lot of family and friends come together and watch the games,” Galley said.

The sisters host watch parties with “parents and students from our school at St. John Bosco here in San Antonio,” she said. It’s “a lot of fun and a wonderful way to share the joy of faith and family.”

Keep God ‘first’

Mota and Galley said their favorite Spurs players are Kornet and Victor Wembanyama — widely known as “Wemby.”

“Wemby by far is the best player,” but the sisters “really like Luke [Kornet] because of the way he lives his Catholic faith on and off the court,” Mota said.

While “sports and things like that are great,” players must remember that “God has to be first in your life,” Mota said.

“Keep him first. Play strong, play your best, and work as a team because a team that’s united is very hard to pull down. So play together and have faith in God,” Mota said.

“Trust one another as your team members — that is very valuable,” Galley added. Also, “have fun, enjoy it. That’s always a wonderful thing: to have fun on the court.”