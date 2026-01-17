With 360-degree mapping of the interior of Minneapolis’ Basilica of St. Mary, six months of preparations went into the “Luminescence” digital light show that is accompanied by choral, orchestral and narrative elements. During its November through February run, the show is expected to have been seen by more than 100,000 people. (Photo by Jenny Snarski)

When the United States debut performance of “Luminescence” ends its run at Minneapolis’ Basilica of St. Mary on Feb. 14, more than 100,000 guests will have visited the church.

No, they were not attending Mass, but many of these visitors would not have had any other reason to step into a Catholic Church.

The Basilica of St. Mary, America’s first basilica, is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2026. Commissioned by Archbishop John Ireland, construction began in 1907 under the direction of French architect Emmanuel Masqueray. Dedicated as a pro-cathedral in 1914, it was designated a basilica by Pope Pius XI.

As another first in the U.S., the Basilica of St. Mary debuted “Luminescence,” the popular immersive light show that originated in France, the first site being the Cathédral Saint-André in Bordeaux. Artistic creator Romain Sarfati, who co-founded Lotchi, the company that creates the productions, desired to reconnect people with the beauty of their shared heritage.

With broad secular coverage by local media, Sarfati told FOX 9’s Shayne Wells in late October that the Basilica was a “natural choice” as the tour’s first U.S. site. Its combination of art, innovation and community connectedness paired well with the centennial celebration and concurrent renovation project.

In that interview, Sarfati explained that 3D scans were made of the Basilica’s interior, then worked on for six months in Lotchi’s Paris-based studio. For the show’s production, lights and acoustics were installed in fewer than two weeks before opening on Oct. 31.

Fr. Daniel Griffith, the basilica’s rector, saw the project as an opportunity to celebrate the church’s centennial anniversary and highlight the interior’s full restoration process. As a sign of their commitment to preserving historic landmarks, Luminescence donates a portion of the proceeds for the restoration. Guests were also invited to donate.

Somerset resident and director of religious education at St. Anne’s Parish Bernadette Gockowski, also an artist and illustrator, shared thoughts on “Beauty” for a November 2025 Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis video series.

For her, beauty calls to mind “A lot of things, but specifically in regards the church building or the church space, I think we forget the ‘wow factor’ of beauty that the Catholic Church has had …. So, when we see the brush strokes and the chisel marks … the gold leaf paintings and the beautifully made vestments, we know too that we are also called to make order and beauty and goodness in our own lives … I think it takes going into a beautiful space to really be inspired to know that you’re also called to create.”

Signage inside the Basilica included content about the sacred objects and vestments used for liturgical celebrations and their Jewish roots, as well as instruction on “Sacred Art and the Word” and its place in worship. Other signage provided history and photographs of artisans and craftsmen and an overview of the planned restorations.

One featured artisan was Florence Neubauer, a Basilica parishioner whose childhood story was included in the written narration for the light show. As an adult, she worked on stained glass windows in the basilica.

Kate Monaghan Connolly of Honor and Gold Communications, who is handling marketing for the U.S. show, also wrote the narration. She did firsthand research into the history of the basilica, its connection with the Minneapolis community and closely collaborated with basilica personnel.

The narration begins by quoting Archbishop John Ireland, “Rise then from your foundation, rise quickly towards the heavens and be to us more than a noble monument of granite and marble. Be to us a living cathedral for generations to come…”

The Basilica, in first person, converses with young Florence speaking of the “answered prayers” and “whispered hopes” of the Archbishop’s vision that came to fruition within her walls, “this house where earth and heaven meet.”

Florence recalls the 20,000 people who attended the laying of the church’s cornerstone but then admits she’s not sure what a basilica is – she just knows it makes her “feel small and full of wonder at the same time.”

Traversing decades, the narration continues the archbishop’s vision of the house of God as a waiting room for heaven, “a place set apart where hearts and minds can be uplifted while at the same time we are reminded of our place in the universe – at once transporter to the heavens and also rooted in reality.”

Connolly clarified, “While this experience is offered within a house of worship,” the nature of the show is not meant to be religious. As part of a community who believes in the heritage and cultural value of these landmarks, she wrote the script with the intention of introducing the story of the basilica to new audiences “while hopefully providing a new way of experiencing the basilica to audiences already familiar with it.

“It’s an opportunity to re-share a familiar story, one that happens to include Christian figures. One of the primary aims of ‘Luminescence’ as a whole is to bring people together through cultural experience celebrating the good, the true and the beautiful. This culture isn’t reserved for the few, and we have seen that the stories of each location have had a wide appeal through this lens,” she stated.

Producers have a clear understanding that these buildings are worship spaces first and foremost. They are careful not to interrupt liturgical schedules or church life in any way. It is their hope “that their identity as beloved cultural and community settings will only be more embraced after these shows,” Connolly said, adding the context that historically, “cathedrals have held many different kinds of non-liturgical events, as they were often the centers of their communities.”

In the final story lines, the basilica concludes, “Each of us has majesty, triumph, perseverance … for I am, at heart, a community above all else. Do not be distracted by my grandeur inside and out: The story of the Basilica of St. Mary is your story. The most beautiful creations start with something small – a dream, a smile, an idea.

“What dream will you follow? The world needs it!”

Performances run through Feb. 14. For more information and tickets, visit luminescence.com/Minneapolis.