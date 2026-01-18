The pope grips a baseball bat while Mike Sweeney and his wife, Shara, hold up a new jersey for the pontiff. (Submitted photo)

Mike Sweeney, Major League Baseball All-Star and a disciple of Jesus Christ, will keynote the Men’s Rally on Saturday, Feb. 28, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in River Falls.

Mike and his wife, Shara, recently returned from a private audience with Pope Leo XIV, where they shared a little baseball fun. In a nod to the pope, Mike’s presentation is titled “Knighted by the Lion: The Call to Masculine Sainthood from the Chair of St. Peter.”

The event is from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Registration begins at 7 a.m., followed by a 7:30 a.m. Rosary. A light breakfast and lunch will be served. Freewill offerings are accepted.

The rally is sponsored by area Knights of Columbus Councils and will include presentations, prayer, small-group discussions and take-home materials.

Now in its fourth year, the rally was previously titled “Knights for Dads,” but it has been expanded to serve all men.

Advance registration is recommended at signupgenius.com/go/mensrallyforchrist#/.