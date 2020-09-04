Support for Holy Rosary School

Catholic Financial Life, Chapter 212, donated to the Catholic Comeback donation program to support local Catholic parishes impacted during the pandemic with lower contributions due to recession and lower Mass attendance. Chapter 212 from Medford chose to support Holy Rosary School in purchasing needed supplies to ensure students are safe and secure throughout the pandemic. Accepting for Holy Rosary School is Theresa Easterly, principal; Gene Gebert, vice president; and Liz Emmerich, secretary/treasurer. (Submitted photo)