Summer 2021 Totus Tuus Missionaries for the Diocese of Superior stand with Director of Evangelization and Missionary Discipleship Chris Hurtubise and summer intern Haley Arndt during their June training session. Back row from left: Riley McGurran, Tyler Revak, Carl Oman, Hunter Wallace and Chris Hurtubise. Front row from left: Lydia Sittlow, Jenny Hill, Colette Harrold, Haley Arndt and Hannah Otto. (Submitted photo)

WEST-SIDE TEAM

Hannah Otto (home parish: St. Bernard, Stewartville, Minnesota) studies math and English education at the University of Mary in North Dakota. She looks forward to sharing her spunky personality as a missionary and meeting people in the Wisconsin Northwoods this summer. She once sang the quadratic formula in front of 300 people and her favorite beverage is milk.

Riley McGurran (home parish: St. Anne, Somerset) is studying exercise science at St. John’s University in Minnesota. He looks forward to spending time outside and interacting with kids during the weeklong program and growing in holiness with his teammates throughout the summer. McGurran has recently discovered a love for landscaping and has always been a fan of St. Patrick.

Jenny Hill (home parish: St. Dominic, Frederic) is serving a second year as a Totus Tuus missionary and looks forward to sharing her laughter, her love for Jesus, meeting new people this summer and reconnecting with those she met her first year. Hill is studying theology at the University of Mary in North Dakota. As a child, she wanted to be a bull rider and is developing a devotion to St. Teresa of Calcutta.

Tyler Revak (home parish: St. Francis de Sales, Spooner) brings a genuine heart for sharing the good news with young people to his Totus Tuus missionary experience. He spent one year serving with NET Ministries and two summers as a Damascus missionary in Ohio and has led music ministry at Extreme Faith Camps. Revak is studying theology and evangelization at Benedictine College in Kansas. He loves running and sharing his musical gifts through leading praise and worship music.

EAST-SIDE TEAM

Lydia Sittlow (home parish: St. Patrick, Hudson) looks forward to building holy friendships in the diocese. A student at Benedictine College in Kansas, where she is studying psychology and minoring in education, Sittlow also loves traveling, knitting and embroidery. The Divine Mercy Chaplet is her favorite devotion.

Hunter Wallace (home parish: St. Francis Xavier, Merrill) is excited to lead youth and young adults into deeper relationship with Christ and the church as a Totus Tuus missionary. During the COVID-19 quarantine, he learned to spin a basketball on his finger and is an avid spikeball player. Wallace attends UW-Madison, where he is studying kinesiology.

Colette Harrold (home parish: Immaculate Conception, New Richmond) studies psychology at Minnesota’s College of St. Benedict with the goal of becoming a counselor. She dreams of writing a book in the future. Harrold looks forward to a summer full of working with kids as well as growing deeper in her personal prayer life.

Carl Oman (home parish: St. Joseph, Amery) recently graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth with a mechanical engineering degree and built rockets for his college rocket club. He loves swing dancing and St. Francis de Sales’ book, “Introduction to the Devout Life.” During his time as a Totus Tuus missionary, Oman looks forward to walking with young people toward Christ. He is entering Saint Francis de Sales Seminary in the fall.