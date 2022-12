Rice Lake area Knights of Columbus raised $14,000, which was then matched by its Supreme Council, to cover the cost of a new ultrasound machine the organization recently donated to the Rice Lake Pregnancy Help Center. Pictured for the November ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the donation are, from left, Past Grand Knight Rick Vesper, Gene Sirianni, the center’s director Rachel Svendsen, CEO Danielle Hendricks, District Deputy Mike Morgan and Grand Knight Nuehalfen. (Submitted photo)