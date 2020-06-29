Keeping Cable community safe

Cheryl Wallace, a postal employee, stands by masks made available at the Cable Post Office on behalf of St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Parishioners Judy Rehak and Theresa Wera, with the help of a few others, made and distributed masks to their congregation, and then with Fr. David Neuschwander’s blessing they expanded the effort. Masks were also provided through the local food shelf, Meals on Wheels and some local restaurants. Close to 300 free, handmade masks have been distributed. (Facebook photo: St. Ann’s Catholic Church)
