The Knights of Columbus Quad County Council #9546, Birchwood, has received the Star Council Award from the national Supreme Council. The Birchwood Knights earned the Supreme Council’s highest award by completing the requirements at 400 percent of the goal. Requirements include achieving the following: 1) The Father McGivney Award, which is given for meeting or exceeding the yearly membership quota; 2) the Columbian Award, which requires completing four programs in each of the four categories of faith, family, community and life; 3) the Founders’ Award, which is given for promotion of insurance products; 4) meeting all deadlines for completing forms and surveys; and 5) compliance with Safe Environment standards. The award was earned during the 2019-2020 year, which ended June 30. The Birchwood Knights just received their plaque.