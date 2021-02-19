A young woman prays during Ash Wednesday Mass at Jesus the Divine Word Church in Huntingtown, Md., March 6, 2019. (CNS photo/Bob Roller)

Jane Schiszik, Superior Diocesan Council of Catholic Women President, has offered the following in lieu of any in-person Lenten gatherings or retreats.

The resource was prepared by the Spirituality Commission of the SDCCW.

“Whatever you do to prepare for Lent may it help you become more forgiving, more loving and draw you closer to the love Jesus has for you,” she said.

Do a self-study Lenten journey with these resources

* www.usccb.org: The official website of the U.S. Bishops’ Conference offers The Seven Penitential Psalms and the Songs of the Suffering Servant; Stations of the Cross; A Scriptural Way of the Cross; Lenten Reflections from the Director of the Catholic Campaign for Human Development — a Gospel reflection is listed for each week of Lent.

* *protected email* : Sign up for this year’s Best Lent Ever to journey through Matthew Kelly’s latest book, “I Heard God Laugh: A Practical Guide to Life’s Essential Daily Habit.”

* flocknote.com/lent: In partnership with Word on Fire, the site allows emailing or texting any of Bishop Barron’s premium content.

* VirtualCatholicConference.com/events/: Provides registration links for two National Virtual Conferences. For men, Feb. 19-21 and for women, March 12-14

* Word on Fire Lenten Reflections: Bishop Barron’s Gospel Reflections are available in print or email formats. Visit wordonfire.org for more information.

Self-evaluate

* Reflect on the Ten Commandments.

* Do an examination of conscience.

* Take your family members along on your Lenten Journey

* Explain the why of almsgiving, sacrifices of giving up candy or cookies, why items in church are covered, what is special about the color purple, etc.

* Rather than give something up, do something special for a parent, sibling, friend, or neighbor.

* Set aside a time for family prayer.

* Establish your own prayer intention(s).

* Attend Stations of the Cross as a family.

* Make a date to go to Reconciliation as family.

Read a book

* Ave Maria Press has several book titles appropriate for a Lenten journey.

* Commit to reading the Lenten book your parish makes available.

Put a religious App on your cell phone

* Laudate Catholic App

* Liturgy of the Hours App

* Pray (The Catholic Novena App)

* Relevant Radio App

* EWTN AppPDF