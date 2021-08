In honor of the beatification of their founder, Fr. Michael McGivney, the Knights of Columbus presented Bishop James P. Powers with a chalice to show their dedication to the faith, their solidarity with members of the clergy and their devotion to the Eucharistic Lord. The gift, which will always remain in the diocese, was presented May 1 at the Knights’ 120th Annual State Convention. The chalice is on display at the Chancery in Superior. (Submitted photo)