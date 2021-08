As COVID-19 numbers have decreased throughout the diocese, parishes have returned to holding outdoor Mass and picnic celebrations this summer. The Rice Lake cluster’s “Picnic and Praise” was hosted at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Dobie on July 31, with music provided by Aly Aleigha. During the meal – provided by Cookin’ up a Storm – Fr. Dennis Mullen offered tours of the historic church and cemetery. (Submitted photo)