The Park Falls Knights of Columbus Council 2639 recently donated $1,500 to the Lauri Jean Zach Center in Glidden from money collected this spring from their annual Tootsie Roll drive. “Our drive is specific to disabled adults,” said council member Larry Dolnik. The center’s mission is to educate and empower adults with disabilities. Here, Knight Elvin Tanner, (back, left) is shown presenting the check to Kathy Schraufengel, director of the center, with Dolnik (front, right) in attendance. (Submitted photo)