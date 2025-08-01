Tyler Kircher, the diocese’s new associate director of the Office of Evangelization and Missionary Discipleship, stands with his wife, Clare, and their son, Sebastian, at his baptism on Sunday, July 20. (Submitted photo)

Tyler Kircher is the new associate director of the Diocese of Superior’s Office of Evangelization and Missionary Discipleship. He replaces Jen Metzger; she and her husband, Robert, are moving to southern Michigan to be closer to their children and their families.

Kircher is a native of Cashton in the Diocese of La Crosse. Starting in sixth grade, he began coming to CrossWoods (where the diocese hosts two annual weeks of Extreme Faith Camp) and fell in love with the place and the ministry there.

Eventually, he went on to serve as a summer staff member there for several years, giving talks, running adventures, and leading young people to encounter the love of Jesus Christ in the church.

Kircher attended St. Mary’s University in Winona, Minnesota, and graduated with a degree in Pastoral and Youth Ministry. After graduating, he moved back to the Northwoods and served as a catechist and youth ministry volunteer at St. Joseph in Hayward. From there, the Lord called him to full-time ministry as the youth minister at Holy Rosary in Medford and its clustered parishes.

“After the birth of our son, Sebastian, we had plans to move out of the diocese and seek work in another field,” Kircher said. “However, God had different plans for us much like he did when he brought me to Medford. It’s been made very clear to me and my wife that we are called to continue to work in the Diocese of Superior and we have answered that call. I feel strongly that I have much to give to this Diocese that has welcomed me every step along my ministerial journey. We cannot wait to continue God’s mission here in the diocese as we’ve seen his gracious hands guiding us along every step of the way. I am grateful for this new opportunity and look forward to working with and meeting many of you!”

Kircher’s official start date was July 28.