Students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School, Ashland, watched a demonstration by the Bad River Youth Organization highlighting the harvest of manoomin (wild rice) on Sept. 21. Students learned about what tools are needed for harvest, proper preservation and the history of wild rice.
(Photo by Sarah McGuire)
