The third annual Bishop’s Legacy Circle Mass and Dinner took place Wednesday, May 29, at St. Joseph Parish in Rice Lake and Turtleback Conference Center. The leadership and generosity of BLC members are crucial to the mission of the Diocese of Superior. This event offered an opportunity for diocesan directors, staff and Bishop James P. Powers to express their gratitude. “We are incredibly thankful to you, the members of the Bishop’s Legacy Circle,” said Bishop Powers. “Your annual donations are vital in supporting the current and future needs of the Diocese of Superior.” (Submitted photo)