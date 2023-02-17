Parishes around the Diocese of Superior are hosting retreats and events during Lent to help Catholics prepare for Easter. Email *protected email* to have your parish’s event listed.

Sisters lead retreat in Rice Lake

The Diocese of Green Bay-based Missionaries of the Word will lead a parish retreat at St. Joseph, Rice Lake, Sunday through Tuesday, Feb. 26-28. Mass begins at 5:30 p.m. each evening, followed by a light meal and 7 p.m. presentation. Enter into the grace-filled days of Lent through the sacraments and sacred Scripture. All are welcome.

Lenten retreat in Woodruff

A Lenten retreat will be hosted by the Secular Franciscans at Holy Family Church in Woodruff on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. until noon. There will be talks given by Fr. Aaron Devett and Fr. Maria Joseph, Fr. Ron Serrao and Fr. Jerry Hagan, as well as group discussion time. Confession will be available and the retreat will end end with lunch, a raffle and door prizes.

Paul Kim in Rhinelander

Internationally renowned speaker Paul Kim will be the featured speaker at the “Awaken” event on Sunday, March 26, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Church in Rhinelander. The evening is for all ages and will provide an entertaining, inspiring and practical experience for attendees. Contact Kyle Parish at *protected email* or 715-362-3169 for more information. Tickets are $20 and available at eventbrite.com.

Meditations in Merrill

Meditations of the Cross will be presented at St. Francis Xavier Church in Merrill by retired former pastor Fr. Jim Horath. Talks will be held at 7 p.m. in the church on Sundays, Feb. 26, March 5, March 19 and March 26. The four talks will provide spiritual food for the Lenten journey.