On Saturday, Jan. 21, Fr. Patrick McConnell celebrated a beautiful and intimate outdoor Mass with a group of young adults. The event was hosted by Dick and Kathy Czerniak. A quiet walk into the woods and a gorgeous Mass in God’s creation brought a group of young, faith-filled adults out to share in faith, fellowship and a much-needed fire. Attendees went sledding and shared warm snacks after Mass, said youth minister Tyler Kircher. (Photo courtesy Dick and Kathy Czerniak)