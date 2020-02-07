Local Foresters attend conference

Life insurance agents from around the country attended a leadership conference hosted by Catholic Order of Foresters in Naperville, Illinois. This conference, called Chief’s Circle, is an event to recognize COF’s top producing agents of the prior calendar year. Eighteen agents and general agents attended, including Roger Klein, of Arcadia; Frank Bradley, of Denmark; and Geoff Wolterstorff, of Eau Claire. (Submitted photo)
