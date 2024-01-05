Bishop James P. Powers has had a planning committee working on evangelization and parish structures since 2020. The initiative began with the development the Office of Evangelization and Missionary Discipleship; was laid out before the public in last spring’s Pastoral Letter; and now continues with meetings asking parish representatives to gather and discuss the maintenance part of the diocesan mission. Bishop Powers is using the synodal process to hear from the parish leaderships, so he can pray and plan on what is needed in the diocese. Here, Bishop Powers speaks at the meeting held at Nativity of Our Lord, Rhinelander. (Submitted photo)