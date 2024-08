St. George Chapel, a small log church in the forest in Clam Lake, is honored to welcome Fr. Vijay Kumar Madani. The chapel, part of the cluster including parishes in Glidden, Sanborn, Highbridge and Mellen, was closed for regular worship in 2018 and is used seasonally. St. George was originally built as a memorial by a family whose 20-year-old son survived World War II but died in a car crash after returning home. (Submitted photo)