Medford student’s poster wins

Layla Laduron, a first-grader from Holy Rosary Parish, Medford, placed second in the annual Knights of Columbus True Meaning of Christmas poster contest. She won the parish-level contest in December, sponsored by the Medford Knights of Columbus Council 1744. After Laduron placed second in the Diocese of Superior contest, her poster was forwarded to the state-level contest, where she placed second overall in her grade level. Here, Laduron stands with her state medal and certificate, along with Fr. Patrick McConnell, pastor at Holy Rosary. She is the daughter of Chris and Christina Laduron. (Submitted photo)
