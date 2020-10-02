Memorials for aborted held across state

On Saturday, Sept. 12, at locations all over the state, Wisconsinites paused to remember the lives of prenatal children taken too soon by abortion. The National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children is always a somber and sacred day.
In Philips, dozens stood in pouring rain to honor the lives of the preborn.
“We had 24 people, and it was drizzling the whole time,” said organizer Patti McCormick, a member of St. Therese of Lisieux, Phillips.
In Green Bay, more than 50 people gathered in prayer. In Milwaukee, 75 faithful gathered to pray and remember in the south chapel of Holy Cross Cemetery. More gathered in Cedarburg, Dane, Stevens Point, and La Crosse.
At the Milwaukee event, Dan Miller, state director of Pro-Life Wisconsin, emceed. A pro-life reflection was given, reminding everyone of the significance of the 1,286 babies buried at Holy Cross Cemetery. Everyone visited the graves of the aborted babies, and 13 members of the audience, chosen at random, placed 12 red roses and one white rose at the memorial.