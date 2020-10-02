Real Presence Radio’s Parish Challenge

The Real Presence Radio network serves almost 1,000 parishes throughout 10 dioceses. These parishes support RPR by publishing information about fundraising events, sharing the RPR mission through parish talks and displaying RPR parish stands and marketing materials.
In gratitude for their support, RPR invites parishes to participate in the Incredible Parish Challenge during the upcoming Fall Live Drive, Oct. 6-9.
During the drive, participating parishes have the opportunity for a 20-minute on-air interview where the priest or a parish representative will showcase happenings unique to their parishes.
Donors who then call in during the drive can pledge their support to RPR, mention the parish name, and their donation will be attributed to that parish.
Two first prizes and two second prizes will be awarded.
One $1,000 prize will go to the parish that raises the most money for RPR. The second prize of $1,000 will go to the parish with the most call-in pledges.
The second-place prize in both categories will be a $500 public awareness campaign that can be used within the next year.
Tune in to Real Presence Radio Oct. 6-9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to hear more about these parishes, inspirational stories of faith and hope, and a chance to win one of the daily drawings including books, gift cards, RPR gear and more.