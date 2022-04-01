For nearly two months, seventh- and eighth-grade students at St. Joseph, Rice Lake, have been preparing for their biggest interdisciplinary project of the school year: The Bird and Mammal Presentations. Each student is asked to complete a 10-12-page research paper, a diorama on their chosen subject, and a 10- to 15-minute presentation, including the creation of slides for the presentation. Typically, a presentation like this is done at the high school or college level. This makes the completion of this project a major accomplishment for students. Here, Ethan Kretzschmar gives his presentation. (Submitted photo)