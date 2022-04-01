Diocese of Superior seminarian Dan Tracy holds on to a trophy after the St. Francis de Sales Seminary team took second place in the De Sales Invitational, a basketball tournament hosted Feb. 18-20 at the Milwaukee seminary with visiting teams from other major seminaries across the country.
Teams from 12 seminaries competed in the second-annual tournament. The SFdS Shoremen took second place after being defeated by seminarians from Nebraska’s Our Lady of Guadalupe Seminary. The championship game was a repeat from the inaugural tournament, although double the number of teams participated in the weekend event. (Submitted photo)
Carl Oman, center, also a seminarian for the Diocese of Superior, is pictured with Milwaukee seminarian Adam Widder, left, and Fr. Luke Strand, right, after completing the American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race. Fr. Strand, a priest of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, has been appointed the next rector of the seminary beginning in June when the current rector, Fr. John Hemsing, ends his 10-year term to return to parish ministry. (Submitted photo)