In the Dec. 13, 2019, edition of the Catholic Herald, Jenny Snarski reported on the prayer book ministry started by Dolly Cosgrove. A native of Superior, Cosgrove and her husband raised their nine children in Minneapolis, later retiring in Gordon.

A lifelong and devout Catholic, the booklet “My Favorite Prayers” came together out of Cosgrove’s desire to share her favorite prayers with a granddaughter, who was preparing for the sacrament of Confirmation in 2007. After hand-making more than 30 additional booklets, family members helped Cosgrove pursue further printings.

The first edition was printed in September 2008 and in August 2020, the tenth. In all, over 25,000 of the books have been distributed, free of charge, to individuals, organizations and schools including those in the Diocese of Superior.

Dolly Cosgrove passed at her home, surrounded by family, on Nov. 1, 2022, at the age of 95. Her funeral was held at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior and she was buried in Gordon.

Since news of her passing, the Catholic Herald’s office has received requests for information about how to get additional copies of “My Favorite Prayers.”

Cosgrove’s son, Jim, said they are still available and it is his mission to keep the books going. He has committed to keeping them in stock at both the Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior and the three clustered parishes in Gordon, Solon Springs and Minong.

Anyone interested is asked to visit or contact either of those parish offices. If larger quantities are desired, Jim Cosgrove asked to be contacted directly at 218-391-7738.