In the 2022-23 school year, St. Joseph Catholic School, Rice Lake, adopted archery as a part of the physical education curriculum using the NASP (National Archery in the Schools) program. Students in grades four through eight are learning about eye dominance, proper form, safety, scoring and more. Ryan Stridde, physical dducation teacher, said, “I would say that everyone is enjoying themselves after being able to fire the arrows and that they are looking forward to learning more about archery in future weeks!” (Submitted photo)