The appointment of Shannon Grayson as the new director of housing for the Superior-based Catholic Charities Bureau has been announced by executive director Alan Rock.

Grayson assumed her responsibilities in late May and will be succeeding Gary Valley, who is retiring after 23 years. Grayson has a diverse work history of engineering, managing, marketing, supervision and customer service. She has a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and a minor in business administration from UW-Superior.

Grayson expressed eagerness at working for Catholic Charities Bureau, saying, “I firmly believe in leading by example; and I enjoy motivating others to find the same passion I have for service. Sense of community is vital to a cornerstone organization like Catholic Charities Bureau, and I welcome the opportunity to lead and advocate on their behalf.”

Tracing their roots back for more than a century, Catholic Charities Bureau has grown to include a collection of 134 programs in 64 communities. Catholic Charities Bureau remains dedicated to creating an environment of human dignity based on mutual respect, understanding and trust for all people served in support of the social ministry for the Diocese of Superior.